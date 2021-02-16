Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Short Interest Update

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 439,700 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the January 14th total of 674,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.14. 30,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,500. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. Opera has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). Opera had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 47.21%. The company had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.28 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Opera by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Opera by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Opera by 13.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Opera by 350.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Opera from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

