Oppenheimer Comments on Veru Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Veru in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will earn $2.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.43.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Veru from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Veru from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upped their price objective on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

Shares of VERU opened at $20.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26. Veru has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.21 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,017,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,000 shares of company stock worth $3,905,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Veru by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Veru by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veru by 462.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Veru by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

