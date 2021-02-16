Oppenheimer Weighs in on DexCom, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of DexCom in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $449.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.35.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $412.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.48, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom has a 52-week low of $182.07 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $377.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.73.

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,459.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total transaction of $344,190.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,685,846.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,666 shares of company stock valued at $31,527,737. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in DexCom by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,388 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $961,179,000 after buying an additional 490,992 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,564,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $578,285,000 after buying an additional 79,666 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,668,000 after buying an additional 406,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,081,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $399,960,000 after buying an additional 35,144 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

