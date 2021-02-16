OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to report $16.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.05 million and the highest is $18.77 million. OrganiGram posted sales of $17.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year sales of $74.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.58 million to $85.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $109.75 million, with estimates ranging from $88.36 million to $133.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGI. Canaccord Genuity lowered OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth about $2,334,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in OrganiGram by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 660,435 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OrganiGram by 521.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 527,740 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OrganiGram stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.12. 961,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,787,742. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

