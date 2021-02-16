Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.69.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $260.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

