Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $65,000 in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,781 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $88.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

