Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,133 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Lyft by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,939 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $1,091,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Lyft by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,295 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $15,474,819.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $72,909.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 864,243 shares of company stock worth $43,191,175. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.39.

Lyft stock opened at $57.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $59.40.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

