Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $93.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.70.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

