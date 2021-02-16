Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 26,009 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,009 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the third quarter worth about $76,000.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.93.

Several brokerages recently commented on VER. Mizuho upgraded VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.08.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

