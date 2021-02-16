Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Given New $27.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $25.00 to $27.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OR. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $13.53 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.17.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.14. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth $740,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at $851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.