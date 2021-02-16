Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) shares rose 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 5,827,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 8,322,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $474.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian bought 8,360,000 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,360,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Syntone Ventures Llc bought 3,000,000 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,823,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,823,045. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 158.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,743,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,068,468 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 52,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

