Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSTK. TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $526,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,537,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $3,265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,032,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,067 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,647 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OSTK stock opened at $106.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 508.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $128.50.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

