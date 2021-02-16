Ovintiv (OVV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Ovintiv to post earnings of C$0.74 per share for the quarter.

Ovintiv stock opened at C$27.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$2.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.10.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

