Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.95

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$28.95 and last traded at C$28.41, with a volume of 471831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.55.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OVV. Raymond James increased their price target on Ovintiv to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ovintiv Company Profile (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

