Owens Corning (OC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:OC opened at $85.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $87.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.96. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Owens Corning declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

