Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owl Rock Capital has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCC. Compass Point raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owl Rock Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.48.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.