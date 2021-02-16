Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.21

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.21 and last traded at $76.21, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.80.

OXM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.80.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.55 and a 200 day moving average of $53.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.42 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 178.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.