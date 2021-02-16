OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Short Interest Update

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the January 14th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded OZ Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

OZMLF traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04. OZ Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $16.01.

About OZ Minerals

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mineral projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia.

