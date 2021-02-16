Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) dropped 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.36 and last traded at $46.37. Approximately 5,240,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 5,358,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.32.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PACB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.60 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The business had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 38,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $602,965.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 898,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,110,957.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,738,402 shares of company stock valued at $50,756,951. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

