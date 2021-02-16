Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Buys 20,000 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,093.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VNO traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.92. 19,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,138. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $68.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on VNO shares. Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.09.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

