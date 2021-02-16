Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Has $8.53 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,538. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $142.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.19%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.