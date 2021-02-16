Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises 1.7% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $17,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 19.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,164,000 after buying an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 691,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,930,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 25,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 38.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,928,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,247,000 after buying an additional 532,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.50. 24,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,300. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $112.37. The stock has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.12 and its 200 day moving average is $101.34.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

