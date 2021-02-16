Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Ovintiv worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ovintiv by 113.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,423,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,052,000 after buying an additional 5,540,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ovintiv by 205.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,235,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after buying an additional 1,503,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,130,000 after buying an additional 1,378,434 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 318.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Ovintiv by 3,902.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 599,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 584,718 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on OVV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

NYSE:OVV traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 55,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,955. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

