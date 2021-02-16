Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to report sales of $132.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.90 million. Pacira BioSciences reported sales of $122.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year sales of $429.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $429.38 million to $429.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $533.10 million, with estimates ranging from $502.50 million to $554.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCRX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Shares of PCRX traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day moving average is $61.64. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $79.98.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,513,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

