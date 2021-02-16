Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth $23,170,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 751,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,737,000 after purchasing an additional 269,108 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,213,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,050,000 after purchasing an additional 199,136 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth $5,543,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth $3,484,000.

NYSE:KMT opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.88.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

