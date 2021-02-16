Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives $8.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

PGRE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of PGRE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.04. 1,691,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,988. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 1.47. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Paramount Group by 183.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 68,853 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Paramount Group by 448.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Paramount Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Paramount Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,073,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 73,217 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paramount Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

