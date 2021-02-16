Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.03 Per Share

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.

Park National has increased its dividend by 8.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Park National has a payout ratio of 61.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Park National to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.1%.

NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $117.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.86. Park National has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.77. Park National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 22.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Park National will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Park National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

