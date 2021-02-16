PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Stock Price Up 28.3%

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) rose 28.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 14,612,839 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 288% from the average daily volume of 3,765,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PAVmed in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $322.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

In other news, major shareholder Matthew Sirovich sold 53,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $106,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,938,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,594. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PAVmed by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,848,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 79,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PAVmed by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 59,596 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PAVmed in the 4th quarter valued at $704,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PAVmed by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 89,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in PAVmed by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 186,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

