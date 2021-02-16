PCHAIN (PI) Market Cap Tops $14.01 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $14.01 million and $315,488.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00064822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $433.32 or 0.00896552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00048906 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,450.44 or 0.05069981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00024692 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00016749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00032397 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PI is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,661,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,848,166 tokens. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

