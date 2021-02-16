PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.17

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.17 and last traded at $29.98, with a volume of 2073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $63,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Korus acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,380.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter worth $66,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $270,000.

About PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

