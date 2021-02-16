Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Short Interest Update

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the January 14th total of 6,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Peabody Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.69.

Shares of BTU stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.15. 4,265,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,523,500. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $405.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The coal producer reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.05). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 62.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $737.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 10,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $35,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,306.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $63,744. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 404,623 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 366.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,456 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 481,041 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 162,404 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,286 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 97,029 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 323,645 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

