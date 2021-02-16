Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGC. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 11.5% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 40,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 320,269.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,138,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 5,137,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 902,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,671,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

PGC stock opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $500.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.06.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%. Research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

PGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.