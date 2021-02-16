Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

Pentair has decreased its dividend payment by 44.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years.

PNR stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.82. 1,370,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $59.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.35.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

