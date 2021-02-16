PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 102.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,317 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

PEP stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,548. The stock has a market cap of $185.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.04.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

