Pernod Ricard SA to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pernod Ricard’s FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PDRDY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $38.78 on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

