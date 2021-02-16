Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Perspecta worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Perspecta by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Perspecta by 12.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 43.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 20.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRSP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.84.

NYSE:PRSP opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Perspecta Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.