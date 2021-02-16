PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) rose 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.67 and last traded at $35.10. Approximately 369,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 142,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.07.

PTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PetroChina in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PetroChina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.97.

The company has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 602,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 183,869 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 628.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 523,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 451,408 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,927,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in PetroChina by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 106,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 23,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in PetroChina by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

