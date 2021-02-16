Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the January 14th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Petrus Resources stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.27. 27,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,127. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.21. Petrus Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

PTRUF has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their target price on Petrus Resources from $0.20 to $0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Petrus Resources from $0.35 to $0.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company primarily holds a 54% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 28,931 net acres of undeveloped and 13,631 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.