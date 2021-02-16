Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $390.00 Million

Brokerages expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to post sales of $390.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $393.00 million and the lowest is $387.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners posted sales of $404.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

PSXP stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,393. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.13. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $63.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.15%. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.59%.

In related news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $43,422.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSXP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,841,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after buying an additional 1,045,736 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 30.7% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,083,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,035,000 after purchasing an additional 724,005 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after purchasing an additional 513,414 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,085,000 after purchasing an additional 320,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,614,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,644,000 after purchasing an additional 274,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

