Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Shares Gap Up to $43.00

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.56), but opened at GBX 44.50 ($0.58). Phoenix Copper shares last traded at GBX 40 ($0.52), with a volume of 1,069,272 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £25.27 million and a PE ratio of -20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 40.32.

Phoenix Copper Company Profile (LON:PXC)

Phoenix Copper Limited engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. It owns 80% interest in the Empire Mine property; and interest in the Redcastle and Bighorn properties located in Idaho, the United States.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.