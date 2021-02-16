Phoenix Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 73,144 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 73,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.5% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.9% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.1% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 17,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,500,846. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. The stock has a market cap of $197.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,794 shares of company stock worth $13,852,572. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

