Phoenix Wealth Advisors Invests $733,000 in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,323 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 2U by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,238,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,768 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,958,000 after purchasing an additional 215,827 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U by 11.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,056,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after purchasing an additional 645,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 2U by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,262,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,539,000 after purchasing an additional 156,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in 2U by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,800,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,031,000 after buying an additional 242,787 shares in the last quarter.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

2U stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.59. The stock had a trading volume of 69,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.60. 2U, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $56.47.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million. Equities analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $895,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,330,931.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

