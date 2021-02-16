Phoenix Wealth Advisors Makes New $281,000 Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 919 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.33. 30,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,714. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.51 and a 200-day moving average of $264.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $321.13. The firm has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.37, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.04.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.