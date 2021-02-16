Phoenix Wealth Advisors Takes $376,000 Position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Compugen by 15.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Compugen by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Compugen in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Shares of CGEN traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $13.44. 31,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,393. The stock has a market cap of $919.56 million, a PE ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 2.52. Compugen Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.49.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

