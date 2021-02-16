Phoenix Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 24,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000. Paychex makes up 1.7% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 252.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,958 shares of company stock worth $12,716,665. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.79. The stock had a trading volume of 50,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,524. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

