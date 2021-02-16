Phoneum Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 16th. Phoneum has a market cap of $225,486.39 and $16,569.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoneum token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phoneum has traded 113.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00065366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $433.00 or 0.00895045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00049236 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,482.57 or 0.05131688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00024687 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00016901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00033097 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum (PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum. The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phoneum

Phoneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

