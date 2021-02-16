PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 170,400 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the January 14th total of 265,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 562,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCI. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE PCI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 499,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,130. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

About PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.