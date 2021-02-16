Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

PNW opened at $76.19 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

