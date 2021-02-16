Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Down 28.0% in January

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 247,600 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the January 14th total of 344,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 563,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ PT traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,259. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04. Pintec Technology has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pintec Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 66,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of Pintec Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

