Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PXD. Truist upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.68.

PXD opened at $132.29 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $147.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.69.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $2,388,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

